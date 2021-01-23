Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.32

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.32 and traded as high as $7.43. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund shares last traded at $7.32, with a volume of 309,356 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$6.25 to C$5.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James upgraded Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$9.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. CIBC upgraded Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$6.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$7.17.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.93 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.32. The company has a market capitalization of C$679.01 million and a PE ratio of -4.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.49.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$345.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$367.03 million. As a group, analysts predict that Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.20%. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -50.90%.

About Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN)

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

