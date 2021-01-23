Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,121 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the third quarter worth $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 136.4% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,235,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,686 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,170. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total value of $12,504,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,504,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 159,700 shares of company stock worth $15,133,067 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $91.73 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $51.60 and a 12 month high of $113.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.31.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.38. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $24.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

CVX has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Chevron from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. HSBC raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on Chevron from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Chevron in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Chevron in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.88.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

