China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “China Eastern is involved in the Transportation Industry, and is the primary air carrier serving Shanghai, China’s eastern gateway. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded China Eastern Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered China Eastern Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded China Eastern Airlines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on China Eastern Airlines in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. China Eastern Airlines has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

CEA opened at $20.43 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.21. China Eastern Airlines has a 1-year low of $15.80 and a 1-year high of $26.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.05.

China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.46. China Eastern Airlines had a negative return on equity of 15.70% and a negative net margin of 14.72%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that China Eastern Airlines will post -5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of China Eastern Airlines by 12.4% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 57,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 6,361 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of China Eastern Airlines in the third quarter worth $1,086,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of China Eastern Airlines in the third quarter worth $564,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of China Eastern Airlines in the third quarter worth $427,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of China Eastern Airlines by 34,809.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 11,487 shares during the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, tour operations, air catering, and other miscellaneous services. It is also involved in flight training; airline maintenance; the provision of import and export, investment, leasing, and consultation services; hotel services; the research and development of technology and products in the field of aviation; and e-commerce platform and ticket agent services.

