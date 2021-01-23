China HGS Real Estate (NASDAQ:HGSH) Trading Up 12.1%

China HGS Real Estate Inc. (NASDAQ:HGSH)’s share price was up 12.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.25 and last traded at $2.22. Approximately 554,596 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 54% from the average daily volume of 359,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.98.

The stock has a market capitalization of $51.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.50 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.00 and a 200 day moving average of $1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03.

About China HGS Real Estate (NASDAQ:HGSH)

China HGS Real Estate Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops real estate properties in the People's Republic of China. It engages in the construction and sale of residential apartments, parking lots, and commercial properties. The company also develops multi-layer, sub-high-rise, and high-rise apartment buildings, as well as office buildings.

