Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Given New $92.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $93.00 to $92.00 in a report published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CHD. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an equal weight rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Church & Dwight from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $97.53.

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $84.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.39, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.36. Church & Dwight has a twelve month low of $47.98 and a twelve month high of $98.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.48.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 16.44%. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Church & Dwight will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Steven P. Cugine sold 17,504 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total transaction of $1,517,071.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,049.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.13, for a total value of $2,153,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,768,803.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. World Asset Management Inc raised its position in Church & Dwight by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 2.7% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.9% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.3% during the third quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 42,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,982,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 16.1% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorization, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; and hair removal products under the FLAWLESS brand.

