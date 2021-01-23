Cielo (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.75

Cielo S.A. (OTCMKTS:CIOXY)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.75 and traded as high as $0.76. Cielo shares last traded at $0.75, with a volume of 191,208 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 1.44.

Get Cielo alerts:

Cielo (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Cielo had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 3.52%. The business had revenue of $536.35 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a $0.007 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st.

Cielo Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CIOXY)

Cielo SA, through its subsidiaries, provides payment services in Brazil. The company is involved in the provision of services related to credit and debit cards, and other payment methods, including signing up of merchants and service providers; rental, installation, and maintenance of point of sale terminals; and data capture and processing of electronic and manual transactions.

Further Reading: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Cielo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cielo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.