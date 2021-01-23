Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) Trading Down 8.6%

Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) dropped 8.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $44.16 and last traded at $44.50. Approximately 2,462,603 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 74% from the average daily volume of 1,412,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.69.

XEC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised Cimarex Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Bank of America raised Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Cowen boosted their target price on Cimarex Energy from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their target price on Cimarex Energy from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Truist lowered Cimarex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Cimarex Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.67.

The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of -2.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.97.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.30. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 104.14%. The firm had revenue of $401.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cimarex Energy Co. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.73%.

In other Cimarex Energy news, Director David A. Hentschel sold 10,000 shares of Cimarex Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $380,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 8,000 shares of Cimarex Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $316,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $1,001,920 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cimarex Energy in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 90.5% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 33.0% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,188 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 251.4% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,340 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 5,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 14.7% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,823 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile (NYSE:XEC)

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved reserves of 619.6 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.53 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 169.8 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 194.5 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

