Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Holdings Raised by Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management

Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 3,502.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 306,250 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 297,750 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises 3.7% of Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $13,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Cisco Systems by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 29,355 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $565,000. Ballast Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 21,675 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 21,289 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 153,404 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $6,823,000 after acquiring an additional 34,855 shares in the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. New Street Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.26.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $44.77 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.40 and a 12 month high of $50.28. The company has a market cap of $189.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. The business had revenue of $11.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

In other news, EVP Irving Tan sold 3,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total transaction of $162,743.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 371,384 shares of company stock valued at $15,429,225. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

