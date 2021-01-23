Citigroup Inc. (C) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.51 on February 26th

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 21st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of 0.51 per share on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%.

Citigroup has increased its dividend payment by 112.5% over the last three years.

NYSE:C opened at $61.33 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.92. Citigroup has a 12 month low of $32.00 and a 12 month high of $80.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $127.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.74. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Citigroup will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on C shares. TheStreet raised shares of Citigroup from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Citigroup from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.57.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

