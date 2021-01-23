Citigroup Lowers Standard Chartered PLC (STAN.L) (LON:STAN) to Neutral

Citigroup downgraded shares of Standard Chartered PLC (STAN.L) (LON:STAN) to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have GBX 530 ($6.92) price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on STAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Standard Chartered PLC (STAN.L) in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a buy rating on shares of Standard Chartered PLC (STAN.L) in a report on Monday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 589 ($7.70) price target on shares of Standard Chartered PLC (STAN.L) in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Standard Chartered PLC (STAN.L) in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) price objective on shares of Standard Chartered PLC (STAN.L) in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 506 ($6.61).

STAN opened at GBX 461.90 ($6.03) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 480.76 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 419.80. Standard Chartered PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 334.25 ($4.37) and a twelve month high of GBX 694 ($9.07). The firm has a market cap of £14.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.08.

Standard Chartered PLC (STAN.L) Company Profile

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

