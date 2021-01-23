Citigroup Reaffirms Sell Rating for easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY)

Citigroup reiterated their sell rating on shares of easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of easyJet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Bank of America raised shares of easyJet from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Liberum Capital raised shares of easyJet from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

ESYJY opened at $10.90 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.26 and a 200 day moving average of $8.74. easyJet has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $19.94.

About easyJet

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

