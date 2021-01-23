Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.27

Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th.

Citizens & Northern has raised its dividend payment by 3.9% over the last three years.

Shares of NASDAQ CZNC opened at $20.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $325.11 million, a P/E ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Citizens & Northern has a 12-month low of $14.92 and a 12-month high of $27.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.26.

Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $26.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.37 million. Citizens & Northern had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 18.73%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Citizens & Northern will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Citizens & Northern from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Citizens & Northern from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Citizens & Northern from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Citizens & Northern from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

In other Citizens & Northern news, Director Frank G. Pellegrino acquired 2,879 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.27 per share, with a total value of $49,720.33. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,774.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 3,651 shares of company stock valued at $64,236. Insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Citizens & Northern Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens & Northern Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in North Central Pennsylvania and Southern New York. The company offers deposit products, including various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings accounts, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposits.

