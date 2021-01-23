ClearStream Energy Services Inc. (CSM.TO) (TSE:CSM) Stock Price Down 16.7%

ClearStream Energy Services Inc. (CSM.TO) (TSE:CSM)’s share price fell 16.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 171,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 98% from the average session volume of 86,158 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.40 million and a PE ratio of -0.41.

ClearStream Energy Services Inc. (CSM.TO) (TSE:CSM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$100.76 million during the quarter.

ClearStream Energy Services Inc. (CSM.TO) Company Profile (TSE:CSM)

ClearStream Energy Services Inc provides midstream production services in Canada and the United States. The company operates construction services, wear technologies, and environmental services segments. The Wear Technology, Fabrication, and Environmental Services segment provides custom fabrication services supporting pipeline and infrastructure projects; patented wear overlay technology services in overlay pipe spools, pipe bends, and plates; and regulatory and environmental advisory services.

