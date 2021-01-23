Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,867 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the third quarter worth $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the third quarter worth $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 54.3% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSX opened at $72.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $40.04 and a one year high of $102.13. The company has a market cap of $31.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.79. The business had revenue of $16.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.15 billion. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PSX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $63.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Tudor Pickering cut Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $92.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Phillips 66 from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.76.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

