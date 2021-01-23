Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,016 Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison during the third quarter worth $34,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 76.0% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 66.8% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.44% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $68.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.13. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.03 and a 1-year high of $95.10.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 11.06%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 70.02%.

ED has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $79.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Consolidated Edison currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.32.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,589 customers in parts of Manhattan.

