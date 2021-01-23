Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,831 iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IGIB. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 446.4% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,696 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $105,000.

IGIB opened at $61.32 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.23. iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.11 and a 12 month high of $61.83.

