Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $80,000 in Robo Global Robotics and Automation Index ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBO)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Robo Global Robotics and Automation Index ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robo Global Robotics and Automation Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robo Global Robotics and Automation Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Robo Global Robotics and Automation Index ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Robo Global Robotics and Automation Index ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 83,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,034,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its holdings in shares of Robo Global Robotics and Automation Index ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 199,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,140,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period.

Robo Global Robotics and Automation Index ETF stock opened at $67.37 on Friday. Robo Global Robotics and Automation Index ETF has a 52 week low of $28.27 and a 52 week high of $67.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.17.

