Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,482 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Americana Partners LLC boosted its position in AllianceBernstein by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 13,725 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 15,158 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 31,550 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein during the third quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 16.3% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,898 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. 17.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AllianceBernstein alerts:

AB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised AllianceBernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AllianceBernstein from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.63.

AB stock opened at $36.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.43. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 12 month low of $13.24 and a 12 month high of $36.45.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $900.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $897.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. AllianceBernstein’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

AllianceBernstein Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

Read More: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.