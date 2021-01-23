Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $207,000 Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 623 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 319 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.0% in the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 362 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV now owns 192 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Mcdaniel Terry & Co. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.1% in the third quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 636 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Argus lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,620.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,880.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,831.72.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,892.56 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,008.87 and a 12 month high of $1,932.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,762.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,624.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.35 by $5.05. The business had revenue of $38.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.36 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

