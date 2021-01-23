Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,348 CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRSP. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 66.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CRSP opened at $188.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a PE ratio of -57.82 and a beta of 2.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $168.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.74. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 1 year low of $32.30 and a 1 year high of $220.20.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 273.10% and a negative return on equity of 20.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -4.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Tony W. Ho sold 23,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.23, for a total transaction of $3,514,515.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 171,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.53, for a total value of $26,425,248.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,648 shares in the company, valued at $6,281,335.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 427,703 shares of company stock worth $66,444,533. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRSP. Roth Capital lifted their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $115.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $120.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $105.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $110.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. CRISPR Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.07.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. It develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

