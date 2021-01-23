Cloudcall Group plc (CALL.L) (LON:CALL) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity

Cloudcall Group plc (CALL.L) (LON:CALL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 130 ($1.70) target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price suggests a potential upside of 36.13% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of LON CALL opened at GBX 95.50 ($1.25) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 98.88 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 86.95. The firm has a market cap of £37.06 million and a P/E ratio of -9.24. Cloudcall Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 65.94 ($0.86) and a 52 week high of GBX 117 ($1.53). The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.87.

About Cloudcall Group plc (CALL.L)

Cloudcall Group plc, a software company, designs, develops, and operates integrated multi-channel communications services for customer relationship management systems in North America, the United Kingdom, mainland Europe, Australia, and parts of the Asia Pacific. The company provides a suite of cloud-based integrated software and communications products and services under the CloudCall name.

