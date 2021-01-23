CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CMC Materials Inc. is a supplier of consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers and pipeline companies. CMC Materials Inc., formerly known as Cabot Microelectronics Corporation, is based in Aurora, IL. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded CMC Materials from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised CMC Materials from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $143.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a neutral rating on shares of CMC Materials in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on CMC Materials from $187.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded CMC Materials from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. CMC Materials currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $159.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCMP opened at $167.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.69 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. CMC Materials has a 52 week low of $85.26 and a 52 week high of $174.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.52.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $274.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.35 million. CMC Materials had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 12.79%. Sell-side analysts expect that CMC Materials will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 21st. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.56%.

In related news, VP Jeffrey Michael Dysard sold 1,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.67, for a total value of $200,937.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,383 shares in the company, valued at $1,082,864.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara A. Klein sold 6,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.05, for a total value of $1,007,331.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,573,511.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in CMC Materials by 31.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,394,000 after buying an additional 7,291 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in CMC Materials by 1.2% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in CMC Materials by 1.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,178,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $167,943,000 after buying an additional 20,047 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in CMC Materials by 7,227.8% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 7,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in CMC Materials by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

CMC Materials Company Profile

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

