Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) Price Target Raised to $50.00

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) had its price target raised by Barclays from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Coca-Cola FEMSA from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd.

Shares of NYSE KOF opened at $46.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.22. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 52-week low of $36.16 and a 52-week high of $65.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 4.86%. Analysts predict that Coca-Cola FEMSA will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 3.3% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 34,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 29,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 10,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 3rd quarter worth about $183,000. 8.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Company Profile

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports drinks, energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

