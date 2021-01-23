Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP) Stock Price Down 6%

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) shares dropped 6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.03 and last traded at $2.21. Approximately 6,644,419 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 5,408,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.35.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cocrystal Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Cocrystal Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Cocrystal Pharma from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.46.

Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). Cocrystal Pharma had a negative return on equity of 25.81% and a negative net margin of 2,938.09%. The business had revenue of $0.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.45 million. As a group, analysts expect that Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Cocrystal Pharma by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 6,137 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Cocrystal Pharma during the third quarter worth $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Cocrystal Pharma in the third quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cocrystal Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,656,000. 18.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cocrystal Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:COCP)

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of antiviral therapeutic treatments for serious and/or chronic viral diseases. It employs structure-based technologies to create antiviral drugs primarily to treat hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, coronavirus, and norovirus infections.

