Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) Coverage Initiated at Sidoti

Sidoti began coverage on shares of Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Separately, Bank of America upgraded shares of Cohen & Steers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th.

Shares of NYSE:CNS opened at $73.27 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.77. Cohen & Steers has a 52 week low of $33.52 and a 52 week high of $78.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.28, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.36.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The asset manager reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 28.26% and a return on equity of 58.44%. The company had revenue of $111.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Cohen & Steers’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cohen & Steers will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 194.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 985 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 44.4% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers in the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.91% of the company’s stock.

About Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

