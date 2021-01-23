Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Berenberg Bank

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) was downgraded by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $215.00 price objective on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.72% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on COHR. Barclays upgraded Coherent from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coherent from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Coherent presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.00.

Shares of COHR stock opened at $205.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.94 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.77. Coherent has a 1 year low of $78.21 and a 1 year high of $213.05.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $316.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.04 million. Coherent had a positive return on equity of 3.41% and a negative net margin of 33.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Coherent will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Pamela Fletcher sold 464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $58,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in COHR. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Coherent during the third quarter worth $22,501,000. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in Coherent by 15.4% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 605,117 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $67,126,000 after acquiring an additional 80,559 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coherent by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,584,495 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $175,768,000 after purchasing an additional 61,988 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Coherent by 338.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 56,112 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,225,000 after acquiring an additional 43,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coherent by 377.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 44,590 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,946,000 after acquiring an additional 35,258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Coherent Company Profile

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial research applications. It operates in two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

