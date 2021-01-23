Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) Upgraded to Hold at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

CLPBY has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Coloplast A/S in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Coloplast A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Coloplast A/S in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of Coloplast A/S in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS CLPBY opened at $14.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.16 billion, a PE ratio of 53.18 and a beta of 0.28. Coloplast A/S has a fifty-two week low of $14.30 and a fifty-two week high of $17.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.07 and a 200-day moving average of $15.66.

About Coloplast A/S

Coloplast A/S develops and markets intimate healthcare products and services worldwide. It provides ostomy care products, including SenSura Mio, which provides fit individual body shapes and optimal discretion for various types of ostomies; and SenSura Ostomy care solutions, as well as ostomy accessories under the Brava brand.

