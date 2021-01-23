Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.25 Per Share

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Comerica in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 20th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.25 for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Comerica’s FY2022 earnings at $5.02 EPS.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. Comerica had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 16.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.85 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CMA. Barclays lifted their price target on Comerica from $43.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Comerica from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on Comerica from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Comerica from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.53.

Shares of NYSE:CMA opened at $62.16 on Thursday. Comerica has a 12-month low of $24.28 and a 12-month high of $66.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.81. The company has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,402,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,820 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,535,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,716,000 after purchasing an additional 212,918 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,500,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,661,000 after purchasing an additional 97,739 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Comerica in the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,886,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,076,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,415,000 after purchasing an additional 101,846 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jay K. Oberg sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total value of $80,535.00. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.83%.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

