Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $59.10

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $59.10 and last traded at $58.48, with a volume of 3348 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.56.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.85 and its 200-day moving average is $50.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 1.05.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The construction company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $714.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $774.80 million. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 21.36%. Comfort Systems USA’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.74, for a total transaction of $994,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 267,491 shares in the company, valued at $13,305,002.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIX. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 3rd quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. 91.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It is involved in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of mechanical systems, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

