Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) Major Shareholder Sells $30,273,210.19 in Stock

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) major shareholder Tian Qiao Chen sold 3,557,369 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total value of $30,273,210.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Tian Qiao Chen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 14th, Tian Qiao Chen sold 3,354,599 shares of Community Health Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total value of $28,547,637.49.

On Monday, November 23rd, Tian Qiao Chen sold 4,588,032 shares of Community Health Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.67, for a total value of $39,778,237.44.

On Thursday, November 12th, Tian Qiao Chen sold 4,268,404 shares of Community Health Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $34,189,916.04.

On Tuesday, November 10th, Tian Qiao Chen sold 643,567 shares of Community Health Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total value of $6,454,977.01.

Shares of NYSE:CYH opened at $10.11 on Friday. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.25 and a 12 month high of $11.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 2.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.12.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYH. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 11.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,240,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,794,000 after acquiring an additional 745,229 shares in the last quarter. Centerbridge Partners L.P. lifted its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Centerbridge Partners L.P. now owns 2,222,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,381,000 after acquiring an additional 525,000 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 720,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after acquiring an additional 319,003 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 223.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 438,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 302,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Community Health Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist boosted their target price on Community Health Systems from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.75 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Community Health Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.05.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. The company offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

