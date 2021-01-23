Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $11.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Compagnie Financière Richemont SA, with its subsidiaries designs, develops, manufactures and sells luxury goods in Europe, Asia-Pacific, Americas and Japan. Richemont operates in five key areas: jewellery, watches, writing instruments, leather and accessories, and clothing. The Group’s luxury interests encompass several of the most prestigious names in the luxury industry including Cartier, Van Cleef & Arpels, Piaget, Vacheron Constantin, Jaeger-LeCoultre, IWC, Panerai and Montblanc. Compagnie Financière Richemont SA is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland. “

Several other research firms have also commented on CFRUY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Compagnie Financière Richemont from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research report on Thursday. Societe Generale reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised Compagnie Financière Richemont from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Compagnie Financière Richemont from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Compagnie Financière Richemont presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.00.

OTCMKTS:CFRUY opened at $9.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a 12 month low of $4.76 and a 12 month high of $10.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.43 billion, a PE ratio of 53.44 and a beta of 1.05.

Compagnie FinanciÃ¨re Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in Europe, Asia Pacific, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Online Distributors segments. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes jewelry products; and precision timepieces, watches, and writing instruments, as well as clothing, and leather goods and accessories.

