Comparing BioRestorative Therapies (OTCMKTS:BRTXQ) and Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX)

BioRestorative Therapies (OTCMKTS:BRTXQ) and Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get BioRestorative Therapies alerts:

7.9% of Baudax Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.2% of BioRestorative Therapies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.1% of Baudax Bio shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

BioRestorative Therapies has a beta of 102.36, suggesting that its share price is 10,136% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Baudax Bio has a beta of 2.56, suggesting that its share price is 156% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares BioRestorative Therapies and Baudax Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioRestorative Therapies N/A N/A N/A Baudax Bio N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BioRestorative Therapies and Baudax Bio’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioRestorative Therapies $110,000.00 147.57 -$12.52 million N/A N/A Baudax Bio N/A N/A -$32.56 million ($3.48) -0.42

BioRestorative Therapies has higher revenue and earnings than Baudax Bio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for BioRestorative Therapies and Baudax Bio, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioRestorative Therapies 0 0 0 0 N/A Baudax Bio 0 0 2 0 3.00

Baudax Bio has a consensus target price of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 790.41%. Given Baudax Bio’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Baudax Bio is more favorable than BioRestorative Therapies.

About BioRestorative Therapies

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. develops therapeutic products using cell and tissue protocols primarily involving adult stem cells. The company's two core programs are relate to the treatment of disc/spine disease and metabolic disorders. Its disc/spine program includes a lead cell therapy candidate, BRTX-100 is a product formulated from autologous (or a person's own) cultured mesenchymal stem cells collected from the patient's bone marrow and intended for the non-surgical treatment of painful lumbosacral disc disorders. The BRTX-100 utilizes proprietary technology and involves collecting a patient's bone marrow, isolating and culturing stem cells from the bone marrow, and cryopreserving the cells. In an outpatient procedure, BRTX-100 is to be injected by a physician into the patient's damaged disc and treatment is intended for patients whose pain has not been alleviated by non-invasive procedures and who potentially face the prospect of surgery. The company have received authorization from the Food and Drug Administration to commence a Phase 2 clinical trial using BRTX-100to treat persistent lower back pain due to painful degenerative discs. The company is also developing Metabolic Program (ThermoStem), a cell-based therapy in preclinical stage to target obesity and metabolic disorders using brown adipose (fat) derived stem cells to generate brown adipose tissue (BAT). In addition, the company provides investigational curved needle device designed to deliver cells and/or other therapeutic products or material to the spine and discs. BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. has a research and development agreement with Rohto Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.; and a research agreement with Pfizer, Inc. and the University of Pennsylvania. The company was formerly known as Stem Cell Assurance, Inc. and changed its name to BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. in August 2011. BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is based in Melville, New York. On March 20, 2020, BioRestorative Therapies, Inc., filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Eastern District of New York.

About Baudax Bio

Baudax Bio, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and other acute care settings. Its lead product candidate is intravenous form of meloxicam, a non-opioid that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate to severe pain; and is in the Phase IIIb clinical trials in colorectal surgery and orthopedic surgery patients to assess opioid consumption, pain intensity, and length of hospital stay with associated pharmacoeconomic parameters. The company's early-stage product candidates includes RP1000, an intermediate-acting neuromuscular blocking agent (NMBA) that is in phase I clinical trial; and RP2000, an ultrashort-acting NMBA, which is in pre-clinical trial; and a reversal agent, as well as Dex-IN, a proprietary intranasal formulation of dexmedetomidine. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for BioRestorative Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioRestorative Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.