Comparing Mobivity (OTCMKTS:MFON) & Zuora (NYSE:ZUO)

Mobivity (OTCMKTS:MFON) and Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Mobivity and Zuora’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mobivity -31.86% N/A -63.65% Zuora -27.34% -47.35% -20.78%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mobivity and Zuora’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mobivity $10.06 million 8.96 -$8.82 million N/A N/A Zuora $276.06 million 6.50 -$83.39 million ($0.74) -20.34

Mobivity has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Zuora.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Mobivity and Zuora, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mobivity 0 0 0 0 N/A Zuora 1 3 1 0 2.00

Zuora has a consensus price target of $14.75, suggesting a potential downside of 1.99%. Given Zuora’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Zuora is more favorable than Mobivity.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

51.6% of Zuora shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.1% of Mobivity shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 26.0% of Zuora shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Mobivity has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zuora has a beta of 2.2, indicating that its stock price is 120% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Zuora beats Mobivity on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mobivity

Mobivity Holdings Corp. develops and operates proprietary platforms to conduct national and localized, and data-driven marketing campaigns in the United States. The company's Recurrency platform unlocks valuable point of sale systems (POS) and mobile data to help transform customer transactions into actionable and attributable marketing insights; captures, normalizes, integrates, and stores transaction data for the use in POS used by restaurants and retailers; provides a digital wallet system for creating and managing dynamic offers and promotions; and leverages the normalized data captured at the POS and applies artificial intelligence for building profiles of known and anonymous customers. Its platform unlocks the transactional data to create relevant and timely customer messages printed on the receipts already being generated at the POS; and transforms standard short message service, multimedia messaging service, and rich communication services into a data-driven marketing medium, as well as provides various analytics. The company also provides Belly loyalty solution that focuses on a customer engagement with a customer-facing digital rewards platform through an app and digital pad. It markets and sells its services through direct sales, resellers, and agents, as well as online. Mobivity Holdings Corp. is based in Chandler, Arizona.

About Zuora

Zuora, Inc. provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that allows customers to orient order-to-revenue operations. Its products include Zuora Billing for subscription billing; Zuora RevPro, a revenue recognition automation solution; Zuora CPQ for configuring deals, pricing, and quoting in a subscription business; and Zuora Collect designed to handle the complicated function of collections associated with subscription-based businesses. The company also provides Zuora Marketplace that offers industry-specific tools and third-party applications for its customers. Zuora, Inc. sells its products through its direct sales force, global systems integrators, management consulting firms, resellers, technology and ecosystem partners. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

