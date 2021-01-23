Conrad Industries (OTCMKTS:CNRD) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $11.94

Conrad Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNRD) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.94 and traded as high as $13.75. Conrad Industries shares last traded at $13.75, with a volume of 5,220 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $69.03 million, a P/E ratio of -36.18 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.94 and a 200-day moving average of $11.54.

Conrad Industries (OTCMKTS:CNRD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter. Conrad Industries had a negative net margin of 1.07% and a positive return on equity of 2.40%. The company had revenue of $29.70 million during the quarter.

About Conrad Industries (OTCMKTS:CNRD)

Conrad Industries, Inc engages in the construction, conversion, and repair of various steel and aluminum marine vessels in the United States. The company builds harbor tugs; specialty barges, such as crane, deck, ABS class, dry bulk cargo, aggregate, and well stim barges; inland tank, LPG inland tank, LPG pressure, LPG tank, and DS tank barges; and offshore support vessels, including liftboats, crew boats, offshore supply vessels, and offshore tugs, as well as other support equipment, such as deck and crane barges.

