Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Price Target Lowered to $69.00 at Morgan Stanley

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $69.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

ED has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $79.00 to $78.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Consolidated Edison from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their target price for the company from $86.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Bank of America cut Consolidated Edison from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Consolidated Edison currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $77.32.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Shares of ED stock opened at $68.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $23.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.13. Consolidated Edison has a 1-year low of $62.03 and a 1-year high of $95.10.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.03). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.02%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norris Perne & French LLP MI purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 3rd quarter worth $294,000. G&S Capital LLC lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 6,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 3rd quarter worth about $358,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 28,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.44% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,589 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Read More: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.