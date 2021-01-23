Content Neutrality Network 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $71,205.00 (CNN)

Content Neutrality Network (CURRENCY:CNN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. Over the last seven days, Content Neutrality Network has traded 17% lower against the dollar. Content Neutrality Network has a market capitalization of $992,318.59 and $71,205.00 worth of Content Neutrality Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Content Neutrality Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $24.31 or 0.00075627 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $226.14 or 0.00703439 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006062 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00048084 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003118 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,428.99 or 0.04445140 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003111 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00014938 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00018167 BTC.

Content Neutrality Network Coin Profile

Content Neutrality Network (CNN) is a coin. It launched on March 12th, 2018. Content Neutrality Network’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,035,223,816 coins. Content Neutrality Network’s official Twitter account is @CNN_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Content Neutrality Network’s official website is cnntoken.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Content Neutrality Network is an Ethereum-based content ecosystem. CNN is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. It is used to pay for content, as the incentive program reward, and as the revenue share paid to content creators. “

Buying and Selling Content Neutrality Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Content Neutrality Network directly using U.S. dollars.

