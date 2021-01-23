Content Neutrality Network Trading 12.7% Lower This Week (CNN)

Content Neutrality Network (CURRENCY:CNN) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. One Content Neutrality Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Content Neutrality Network has a total market capitalization of $988,870.73 and approximately $85,087.00 worth of Content Neutrality Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Content Neutrality Network has traded 12.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Content Neutrality Network

Content Neutrality Network (CNN) is a coin. It launched on March 12th, 2018. Content Neutrality Network’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,035,223,816 coins. Content Neutrality Network’s official Twitter account is @CNN_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Content Neutrality Network’s official website is cnntoken.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Content Neutrality Network is an Ethereum-based content ecosystem. CNN is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. It is used to pay for content, as the incentive program reward, and as the revenue share paid to content creators. “

Content Neutrality Network Coin Trading

Content Neutrality Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Content Neutrality Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Content Neutrality Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Content Neutrality Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

