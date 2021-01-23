ContentBox (BOX) Market Cap Hits $1.61 Million

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 23rd. ContentBox has a market cap of $1.61 million and approximately $2.23 million worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ContentBox has traded up 7.4% against the US dollar. One ContentBox token can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About ContentBox

BOX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,213,382,470 tokens. The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ContentBox is medium.com/contentbox. The official website for ContentBox is contentbox.one.

ContentBox Token Trading

ContentBox can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ContentBox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ContentBox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

