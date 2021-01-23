Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Continental AG manufactures tires, automotive parts and industrial products. The Company’s operating segment consists of Chassis and Safety segment, which develops and produces systems for the automotive industry; Powertrain segment, which integrates system solutions for the powertrain and vehicles of all categories; Interior segment, which offers solutions for information management in order to network drivers and passengers with their own and other vehicles, Tires segment, which offers tires for passenger cars, trucks, buses, construction side vehicles, industrial vehicles, bicycles and motorcycles and ContiTech segment, which develops products made from rubber and plastic. Continental AG is headquartered in Hanover, Germany. “

Several other research firms have also commented on CTTAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. HSBC raised shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays raised shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of CTTAY opened at $14.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.96. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $5.57 and a twelve month high of $15.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.20 and a beta of 1.74.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter. Continental Aktiengesellschaft had a negative return on equity of 10.18% and a negative net margin of 3.92%. Analysts predict that Continental Aktiengesellschaft will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

About Continental Aktiengesellschaft

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Automotive Technologies, Vehicle Networking and Information Business Area, Rubber Technologies, Connected Mobility Â- Hardware, and Powertrain Technologies divisions.

