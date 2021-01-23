Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) dropped 5.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $18.49 and last traded at $18.91. Approximately 3,450,295 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 2,903,724 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.93.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Continental Resources from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Continental Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Continental Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.57.

Get Continental Resources alerts:

The company has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of -22.12 and a beta of 3.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.94.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.08. Continental Resources had a negative net margin of 10.54% and a negative return on equity of 2.05%. The business had revenue of $692.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Continental Resources, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Timothy Garth Taylor purchased 5,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $100,589.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smead Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the third quarter worth about $15,384,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Continental Resources by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,143,355 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $14,041,000 after purchasing an additional 368,705 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Continental Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,581,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Continental Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,239,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Continental Resources by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 283,381 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,968,000 after purchasing an additional 99,113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources Company Profile (NYSE:CLR)

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

Featured Article: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.