Contrasting Denbury (NYSE:DEN) and Royale Energy (OTCMKTS:ROYL)

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) and Royale Energy (OTCMKTS:ROYL) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Denbury and Royale Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Denbury $1.27 billion 12.39 $216.96 million $0.40 77.88 Royale Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Denbury has higher revenue and earnings than Royale Energy.

Risk & Volatility

Denbury has a beta of 4.01, suggesting that its stock price is 301% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Royale Energy has a beta of 3.55, suggesting that its stock price is 255% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Denbury and Royale Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Denbury 0 0 3 0 3.00 Royale Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Denbury presently has a consensus price target of $39.50, indicating a potential upside of 26.81%. Given Denbury’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Denbury is more favorable than Royale Energy.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.2% of Denbury shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Denbury shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 65.0% of Royale Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Denbury and Royale Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Denbury -162.77% -119.03% -38.03% Royale Energy N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Denbury beats Royale Energy on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Denbury Company Profile

Denbury Resources Inc. operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 230.2 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves. Denbury Resources Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Royale Energy Company Profile

Royale Energy, Inc. acquires, explores for, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas properties in the United States. Its principal operations are located in the Sacramento Basin and San Joaquin Basin in California, as well as in Utah, Texas, Oklahoma, Colorado, and Louisiana. Royale Energy, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is based in El Cajon, California.

