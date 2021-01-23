Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) Cut to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $25.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Corcept is company is making good progress with its Cushing's syndrome drug Korlym, which is witnessing higher sales and a strong uptake since its approval. Revenues from the sale of the drug are solely used to fund the company’s operations. Its most advanced candidate relacorilant is currently under evaluation in a phase III study for Cushing's syndrome. The successful development of its pipeline candidates will further drive the company’s growth, leading to a sales surge. However, Corcept is dependent on Korlym alone for growth. A decline in Korlym sales will thus impede the company’s prospects. The COVID-19 pandemic negatively impacted Korlym sales, which remains a woe. Shares of the company have outperformed the industry in the past one year.”

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their target price on Corcept Therapeutics from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.00.

NASDAQ:CORT opened at $28.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.53 and a beta of 1.04. Corcept Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $29.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.57.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $86.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.87 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 30.73% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corcept Therapeutics will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total transaction of $653,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,883.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director G Leonard Baker, Jr. purchased 7,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.82 per share, with a total value of $140,475.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 24,604 shares of company stock worth $455,877. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 0.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 117,393 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 7.0% in the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,484 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 2.8% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 42,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 8.0% during the third quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 24,391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

About Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

