Cormark Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for AirBoss of America Corp. (BOS.TO) (TSE:BOS)

AirBoss of America Corp. (BOS.TO) (TSE:BOS) – Stock analysts at Cormark cut their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AirBoss of America Corp. (BOS.TO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 20th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.77 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.79. Cormark also issued estimates for AirBoss of America Corp. (BOS.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.72 EPS.

AirBoss of America Corp. (BOS.TO) (TSE:BOS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C$0.19. The company had revenue of C$216.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$172.52 million.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. TD Securities decreased their target price on AirBoss of America Corp. (BOS.TO) from C$32.00 to C$29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 18th. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AirBoss of America Corp. (BOS.TO) in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of AirBoss of America Corp. (BOS.TO) from C$32.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th.

BOS opened at C$18.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$485.17 million and a PE ratio of 21.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$17.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$18.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.28. AirBoss of America Corp. has a 52 week low of C$4.59 and a 52 week high of C$26.67.

In related news, Director Peter Grenville Schoch purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$15.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$46,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,726,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$73,726,333.20.

AirBoss of America Corp., through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells rubber compounds and specialty finished products to industrial, automotive, defense, first response, and healthcare markets primarily in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Rubber Solutions, Engineered Products, and AirBoss Defense Group.

