Corner Growth Acquisition Corp.’s Quiet Period Will Expire on January 26th (OTCMKTS:COOLU)

Corner Growth Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:COOLU) quiet period is set to expire on Tuesday, January 26th. Corner Growth Acquisition had issued 35,000,000 shares in its IPO on December 17th. The total size of the offering was $350,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of Corner Growth Acquisition stock opened at $10.75 on Friday. Corner Growth Acquisition has a 52 week low of $10.27 and a 52 week high of $10.92.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Corner Growth Acquisition stock. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:COOLU) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 35,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

Featured Article: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Corner Growth Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corner Growth Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.