Cornichon (CORN) Market Cap Hits $1.30 Million

Cornichon (CURRENCY:CORN) traded down 24.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 23rd. One Cornichon token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0697 or 0.00000218 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cornichon has a market cap of $1.30 million and $4,565.00 worth of Cornichon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Cornichon has traded down 19.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003127 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00056270 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $40.62 or 0.00126869 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.75 or 0.00077286 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $89.96 or 0.00280963 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.09 or 0.00072112 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00040294 BTC.

Cornichon Profile

Cornichon’s total supply is 19,761,774 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,616,425 tokens. Cornichon’s official Twitter account is @cornfieldfarm and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cornichon’s official website is cornichon.ape.tax.

Buying and Selling Cornichon

Cornichon can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cornichon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cornichon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cornichon using one of the exchanges listed above.

