Corteva, Inc. (CTVA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 on March 15th

Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 21st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share on Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th.

NYSE CTVA opened at $42.06 on Friday. Corteva has a twelve month low of $20.38 and a twelve month high of $44.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $31.34 billion, a PE ratio of 51.29, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.24.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.03. Corteva had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.39) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Corteva will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brian Titus sold 8,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $328,982.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,049 shares in the company, valued at $810,386.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Neal Gutterson sold 26,211 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total value of $970,069.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,871 shares of company stock valued at $1,768,306. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus raised shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. 140166 lowered shares of Corteva from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Corteva from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Corteva from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.42.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

