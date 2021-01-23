Corvus Gold (NASDAQ:KOR) versus McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) Head to Head Comparison

Corvus Gold (NASDAQ:KOR) and McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

31.1% of Corvus Gold shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.0% of McEwen Mining shares are held by institutional investors. 8.4% of Corvus Gold shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.1% of McEwen Mining shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Corvus Gold and McEwen Mining’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corvus Gold N/A N/A -$12.10 million ($0.10) -22.75 McEwen Mining $117.02 million 3.31 -$59.75 million ($0.17) -5.58

Corvus Gold has higher earnings, but lower revenue than McEwen Mining. Corvus Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than McEwen Mining, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Corvus Gold has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, McEwen Mining has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Corvus Gold and McEwen Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corvus Gold N/A -119.12% -111.39% McEwen Mining -140.63% -16.86% -12.95%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Corvus Gold and McEwen Mining, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Corvus Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A McEwen Mining 0 0 3 0 3.00

McEwen Mining has a consensus target price of $2.83, suggesting a potential upside of 198.91%. Given McEwen Mining’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe McEwen Mining is more favorable than Corvus Gold.

Summary

McEwen Mining beats Corvus Gold on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Corvus Gold Company Profile

Corvus Gold, Inc. mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company was founded on April 13, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

McEwen Mining Company Profile

McEwen Mining Inc. engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada. It also owns interests in the Fuller, Davidson-Tisdale, Buffalo Ankerite, and Paymaster exploration properties located in Canada; and a 49% interest in the San José mine located in Argentina. In addition, the company owns 100% interests in the Gold Bar and Tonkin properties located in Eureka County, Nevada; and interests in the Los Azules copper project located in the cordilleran region in the province of San Juan, Argentina. The company was formerly known as US Gold Corporation and changed its name to McEwen Mining Inc. in January 2012. McEwen Mining Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

