CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Upgraded to B by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CSGP. JMP Securities boosted their target price on CoStar Group from $800.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on CoStar Group from $815.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on CoStar Group from $825.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on CoStar Group from $900.00 to $915.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on CoStar Group from $850.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. CoStar Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $890.58.

Shares of CSGP opened at $896.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $35.32 billion, a PE ratio of 120.28 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $892.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $846.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 16.35 and a quick ratio of 16.35. CoStar Group has a 1 year low of $500.24 and a 1 year high of $951.18.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $425.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.13 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 17.57%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CoStar Group will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSGP. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its position in CoStar Group by 100.0% during the third quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 38 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land.

