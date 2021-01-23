Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Shares Sold by Investors Research Corp

Investors Research Corp trimmed its position in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Coty were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brave Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Coty during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Coty during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coty during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Coty by 72.7% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 7,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coty in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert S. Singer purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.26 per share, with a total value of $36,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 339,982 shares in the company, valued at $2,468,269.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bayern Anna Von purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.30 per share, for a total transaction of $73,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $73,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 1,061,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,614,340 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of COTY opened at $6.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Coty Inc. has a one year low of $2.65 and a one year high of $13.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.76.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.18. Coty had a negative return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 15.56%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. Coty’s revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coty Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COTY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Coty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Coty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $4.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Coty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Coty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $4.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Coty from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.67.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co brands.

