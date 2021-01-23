Cowen Boosts PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Price Target to $33.00

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) had its price target hoisted by Cowen from $27.00 to $33.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the energy producer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PDCE. KeyCorp boosted their target price on PDC Energy from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on PDC Energy from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. TD Securities boosted their target price on PDC Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Truist boosted their target price on PDC Energy from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PDC Energy from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.00.

PDCE opened at $25.12 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.34 and its 200-day moving average is $15.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -3.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 3.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. PDC Energy has a twelve month low of $4.51 and a twelve month high of $25.84.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The energy producer reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $249.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.30 million. PDC Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.42% and a negative net margin of 55.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.39) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that PDC Energy will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 3,750 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $63,487.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Korus acquired 2,500 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.63 per share, with a total value of $46,575.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,380.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in PDC Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in PDC Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $108,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PDC Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $164,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in PDC Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $175,000.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

